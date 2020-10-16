Orange County

3 Men Die, 1 Injured at Florida Motorcycle Club Shooting

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Three men died and one man was injured in an early Friday shooting sparked by a confrontation at a Florida warehouse used by a motorcycle club, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff's office says deputies are looking for suspects who may have fled the area in Orlando, but investigators are still not clear whether those who died or were injured fired a weapon themselves.

“There were multiple shots fired, there was possibly more than one shooter,” Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina told news reporters early Friday.

Mina said some witnesses have spoken to investigators and given some details about the confrontation that led to the shooting.

“The only thing that we have learned so far is that there was an argument, confrontation over someone's motorcycle, maybe a disagreement about something,” Mina said.

Mina said the man who is recovering at the hospital has not been cooperating with authorities.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

