30 Couples Tie the Knot in Group Wedding on Steps of Miami-Dade Courthouse

It was a day full of love Tuesday at the Miami-Dade Courthouse.

In honor of Valentine's Day, 30 couples participated in a group wedding ceremony on the steps of the county's courthouse.

Couples from all walks of life came together for one thing: to celebrate love.

These ceremonies were complementary to the 30 participating couples, but the couples were required to apply for and obtain a marriage license prior to registering for the group ceremony event.