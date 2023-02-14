30 Couples Tie the Knot in Group Wedding on Steps of Miami-Dade Courthouse

It was a day full of love Tuesday at the Miami-Dade Courthouse.
In honor of Valentine's Day, 30 couples participated in a group wedding ceremony on the steps of the county's courthouse.
Couples from all walks of life came together for one thing: to celebrate love.
These ceremonies were complementary to the 30 participating couples, but the couples were required to apply for and obtain a marriage license prior to registering for the group ceremony event.
