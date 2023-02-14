Miami-Dade County

30 Couples Tie the Knot in Group Wedding on Steps of Miami-Dade Courthouse

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a day full of love Tuesday at the Miami-Dade Courthouse.

In honor of Valentine's Day, 30 couples participated in a group wedding ceremony on the steps of the county's courthouse.

Couples from all walks of life came together for one thing: to celebrate love.

These ceremonies were complementary to the 30 participating couples, but the couples were required to apply for and obtain a marriage license prior to registering for the group ceremony event.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us