Fort Lauderdale officer responding to call crashes into, kills driver: Police

A Fort Lauderdale patrol officer responding to a call for service crashed into another driver on Saturday, killing them, according to authorities.

The crash happened in the 1100 block of NW 9 Avenue at around 1 a.m., the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said.

Police said the driver “turned into the path of the on-coming marked police vehicle” when they were struck. They were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where they died.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The driver’s name was not immediately released.

The officer, whose identity is also not known, was also taken to the hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening and later released.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.