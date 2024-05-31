Hit-and-run victim speaks out as charges pending against driver in Fort Lauderdale crash

Rahilah Villar said it’s hard to describe the last month.

"To be honest, it's been a blur,” she said. “How is he doing, is he going to live, is he going to make it?”

She said she couldn't think of anything else but her husband, Mike.

On May 2, Mike Villar was on his motorcycle when a driver hit him on Davie Boulevard and Southwest 28th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Police said the driver abandoned their car, but officers quickly found them about a block away from the crash.

Villar is in the Air Force National Guard and was stationed in Alaska when the crash occurred.

“I understand accidents can happen, but you're not going to hit someone and leave them in the street,” Rahilah Villar said.

Mike Villar was transported to Broward Health Medical Center. He had bleeding in his brain, lung contusions, pelvic and arm fractures, and his medical condition worsened.

Dr. Jose Lozada, a trauma surgeon at Broward Health Medical Center, said doctors put him on a mechanical ventilator and extreme life support. However, Dr. Lozada said where Villar is now compared to where he was is night and day.

“One of the things I love about this place is the dedication and commitment that people have to get him where he needed to be,” Dr. Lozada said. “He’s alive today because of the quick thinking and quick action of everybody here.”

Mike and Rahilah have spent five years together and three as a married couple. Rahilah Villar described her husband as caring, someone who whenever he walks in a room people smile. Villar is also a salsa singer.

Rahilah Villar says every day is a better day. Mike Villar is now awake and talking with his wife and mother by his side.

"Now I can see my family next to me,” Mike Villar said from his hospital bed. “I want to just say thank you God for giving me another opportunity.”

While he’s grateful he's alive, Mike Villar admitted he's frustrated. Police have not arrested the driver and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation. His wife said they're 100% committed to his recovery and they're also 100% committed to getting justice.

“God has a purpose for him, that's why he's still alive,” Rahilah Villar said. “He has a wife, he has children, he has a big family, he has a lot of people who care about him and I want justice for my husband, you don't do anything and get away from it for free.”

Police said this is an ongoing traffic homicide investigation.

There is a GoFundMe created for the family.