4 children injured after van transporting them to school crashes into pickup truck in SW Miami-Dade

A van transporting children to school Friday crashed into a pickup truck injuring four kids along US1.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the van was traveling west on SW 230 Street attempting to turn left onto southbound US1.

The van failed to yield the right of way to a Ford pickup truck that was traveling north on US1 an the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Video captured by Chopper 6 shows the front of the pickup truck completely destroyed as the van sat on the grassy meridian.

The FHP said there were approximately nine children in the van at the time of the collision, but four were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of US1 were closed during the preliminary investigation, but have since been reopened.