4 Miami-Dade public schools listed among top 100 in the US. Here's where they ranked

US News & World Report magazine has released its annual list of the best schools in the country and four institutions in Miami-Dade County ranked among the top 100.

This year, Miami-Dade County Public Schools made the list with 93 traditional and magnet schools.

The listing of America's Best High Schools in 2023 is based on a study of nearly 25,000 public traditional, magnet and charter high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

To compile the list, the magazine evaluated all schools using a six-step analysis that includes tests of Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate IB programs, school performance, math and reading skills, graduation rates, and differences related to school performance.

The following four M-DCPS schools were recognized in the top 100 in the country:

#3 School for Advanced Studies (the five campuses belonging to this school)

#46 Marine Academy of Science & Technology (MAST@FIU) Florida International University

#86 Design & Architecture Senior High School (DASH)

#87 Jose Marti Mast 6-12 Academy

In addition to the top schools in the country, the publication also recognized the top high schools in the state.

#1 School for Advanced Studies (all five campuses belonging to this school)

#5 MAST@FIU

#9 DASH

#10 Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy

#12 International Studies Preparatory Academy

#13 iPreparatory Academy (iPrep)

#14 Young Women's Preparatory Academy

#17 Maritime & Science Technology (MAST) Academy

#18 Terra Environmental Research Institute