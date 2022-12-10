Miami-Dade

4 People Rescued After Car Goes Into Southwest Miami-Dade Canal

Police and dive teams were called to the scene near the Black Point Marina just after 3:30 a.m.

Four people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after the car they were in crashed into a southwest Miami-Dade canal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue district chief Ralph Baena said police and dive teams were called to the scene near the Black Point Marina, located in the 24700 block of Southwest 87th Avenue, just after 3:30 a.m.

Dive teams were able to get all four people, including a 15-year-old, out of the car.

All four victims were transported to an area hospital, where their conditions were not released.

An investigation continues into the cause of the crash.

