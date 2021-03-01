74-Year-Old Golfer Found Dead in Pond at Florida Course

A 74-year-old man who went to search for his golf ball near a pond at a Florida course was found dead of an apparent drowning over the weekend, authorities said.

A dive team recovered the body of Hermilo Jazmines from the pond at the Oldsmar country club Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jazmines was last seen at the golf course just after 7:30 a.m. Witnesses told authorities the golfer went off to search for his ball near hole three. His golf cart was discovered on the path and his putter was found lying near the water.

Investigators said they believe Jazmines fell into the pond and drowned.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

His death did not appear suspicious, the sheriff’s office said. An autopsy was set to be performed to determine his cause of death.