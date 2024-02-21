8-month old baby girl found safe after Florida Amber Alert is issued: Davie Police

The 8-month old baby girl that was last seen in Davie on Tuesday was found safe, Davie Police confirmed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Amelia Martinez Wednesday after she was last seen in the 4900th block of SW 148th Avenue.

UPDATE: THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT/MISSING ENDANGERED PERSONS INFORMATION CLEARINGHOUSE HAS CANCELLED THE AMBER ALERT ON FEBRUARY 21 FOR AMELIA MARTINEZ. THE CHILD IS SAFE. https://t.co/V47GDQgU3n — FDLE (@fdlepio) February 21, 2024

Officials said the child was last seen with her father, Jacob Howard, after being picked up at a daycare in Davie.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: Officers are conducting an investigation in the area of NW 215 Ave & NW 8 Ct; there are no safety concerns for the surrounding homes & no threats to the community.



Access through the area may be temporarily blocked until our investigation is complete. pic.twitter.com/tk4KK1eAz8 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 21, 2024

Officials said the baby may have been in the company of her mother, 34-year-old Arys Martinez, and may have been traveling in an unknown car.