8-month old baby girl found safe after Florida Amber Alert is issued: Davie Police

The 8-month old baby girl that was last seen in Davie on Tuesday was found safe, Davie Police confirmed.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Amelia Martinez Wednesday after she was last seen in the 4900th block of SW 148th Avenue.
Officials said the child was last seen with her father, Jacob Howard, after being picked up at a daycare in Davie.
Officials said the baby may have been in the company of her mother, 34-year-old Arys Martinez, and may have been traveling in an unknown car.