Cops Search for Suspects Who Bailed Out of Car on I-95

Authorities were searching for a group of suspects who bailed out of a possibly stolen car near Miami's Wynwood neighborhood Tuesday.
The suspects bailed out of the car on Interstate 95 near I-195. Officers had a perimeter set up in the area.
Footage showed at least one suspect being taken into custody near the scene.
Miami Police warned people to avoid the area of Northwest 6th-7th Avenues from Northwest 25th Street to Northwest 27th Street.
No other information was immediately known.
Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago