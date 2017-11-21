Cops Search for Suspects Who Bailed Out of Car on I-95 - NBC 6 South Florida
Cops Search for Suspects Who Bailed Out of Car on I-95

    Footage shows a suspect in custody after a group bailed out of a car near Wynwood.

    Authorities were searching for a group of suspects who bailed out of a possibly stolen car near Miami's Wynwood neighborhood Tuesday.

    The suspects bailed out of the car on Interstate 95 near I-195. Officers had a perimeter set up in the area.

    Footage showed at least one suspect being taken into custody near the scene.

    Miami Police warned people to avoid the area of Northwest 6th-7th Avenues from Northwest 25th Street to Northwest 27th Street.

    No other information was immediately known.

    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

