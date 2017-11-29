'Drunk and Pissed Off': Woman Caught Urinating in Public on Thanksgiving in Key West: Cops - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

'Drunk and Pissed Off': Woman Caught Urinating in Public on Thanksgiving in Key West: Cops

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'Drunk and Pissed Off': Woman Caught Urinating in Public on Thanksgiving in Key West: Cops
    Monroe County Sheriff's Office
    Sofia Wunsch

    A woman who was allegedly caught urinating outside a Key West business on Thanksgiving told officers "I'm drunk and pissed off," authorities said.

    Sofia Rose Wunsch, 46, was charged with disturbing the peace after her arrest on Duval Street, Monroe County jail records show.

    A passerby called police after spotting Wunsch driving drunk Thanksgiving morning, according to an incident report obtained by Florida Keys News.

    Officers arrived and found Wunsch squatting in some bushes near the driveway of a scooter rental business urinating "in plain view and in public," the report said.

    "I’m drunk and pissed off,” Wunsch told officers, according to the report.

    Wunsch was booked into jail and later released.

    Published 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

     

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices