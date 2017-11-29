A woman who was allegedly caught urinating outside a Key West business on Thanksgiving told officers "I'm drunk and pissed off," authorities said.

Sofia Rose Wunsch, 46, was charged with disturbing the peace after her arrest on Duval Street, Monroe County jail records show.

A passerby called police after spotting Wunsch driving drunk Thanksgiving morning, according to an incident report obtained by Florida Keys News.

Officers arrived and found Wunsch squatting in some bushes near the driveway of a scooter rental business urinating "in plain view and in public," the report said.

"I’m drunk and pissed off,” Wunsch told officers, according to the report.

Wunsch was booked into jail and later released.