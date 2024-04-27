South Florida

Wind advisory across South Florida, rare high surf advisory in Broward

There is a wind advisory for coastal Broward and Miami-Dade until 11 a.m. Sunday for easterly gusts up to 35 mph.

Windy weather may interrupt some weekend plans across South Florida.

Broward and Miami-Dade beachgoers will encounter dangerous rip currents again on Sunday.

Broward beachgoers are under a rare high surf advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday for five to eight-foot breakers.

Boaters are under a gale warning Saturday night for gusts up to 35 kts and a small craft advisory all day Sunday for gusts up to 30 kts.

