Strap on your skates and get your sweet tooth ready: An ice-skating rink and chocolate factory tour is coming to Hoffman’s Chocolates’ annual Winter Wonderland celebration.

The event begins on Nov. 18 and will run through Dec. 30, according to the website. Visitors can expect to see colorful holiday lights, an illuminated 12-foot Christmas tree and animated Nativity and Hanukkah displays.

The 2,400 square-foot ice-skating rink will be located in front of Hoffman’s Chocolates, located at 5190 Lake Worth Road. The rink is co-sponsored by the Florida Panthers and will be kept at a temperature of 32 degrees.

The holiday chocolate class and factory tour will feature a meet-and-greet with Santa, a scoop of gourmet ice cream and a chocolate-making class in which participants can create their own candy bar. The factory tour – which takes a behind-the-scenes look into the chocolate-making process – is not recommended for infants or small children due to safety regulations.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will park their sleighs at the Winter Wonderland on Nov. 24. The pair will be available for photo ops on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission to the Winter Wonderland is free, but there are additional costs for the ice skating rink and chocolate factory tour. Tickets for the ice skating rink cost $15 for general admission; $13 per person for groups of 10 or more; and $10 per person for military veterans and first responders. $10 will also get you a 60-minute skate session.

The cost includes skate rental, according to the website.

Tickets for the chocolate factory tour and class cost $24.95, but space is limited.

The skating rink will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but Winter Wonderland will be closed for the day. Both attractions will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Winter Wonderland will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 30. The ice skating rink will be open from Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.