The owner of a Coral Gables jewelry store says an armed thief stole more than $1 million worth of jewelry from the store Monday morning.

The robbery happened at French Riviera Jewelers on Miracle Mile. The owners say the suspect cleaned out some of the displays and even got inside the vault, stealing diamonds, a necklace and rings.

"He showed me a gun at the beginning," store owner Christopher Maury said. "[I] went to the safe and he followed me and he showed me the gun and said 'now you're going to do whatever I ask you to do.'"

Maury said he let the man in the store after recognizing him from last week. He said the man had posed as a customer claiming to be looking for a ring for his fiancee.

Maury said the man tied his wrists with tape and shoved him in a closet before ransacking the store, leaving with a bag full of expensive goods.

"You can imagine a bag, like a Publix bag, and it was full of jewelry," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.