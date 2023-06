A cooperation between U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Operations Bahamas Turks and Caicos (OPBAT) were able to intercept a small single-engine plane coming from Venezuela carrying multiple bales of cocaine.

According to a statement by the CBP Regional Director Southeast sector, two suspects were detained by Bahamian officials.

Working with partners..!! @CBPAMORegDirSE agents recently worked with OPBAT partners in interdicting this aircraft arriving from Venezuela. Agents located multiple bales of cocaine inside. Two suspects were detained by Bahamian officials. @CBPSoutheast @HSTF_Southeast pic.twitter.com/rN15lhf7C4 — CBP AMO Regional Director SE (@CBPAMORegDirSE) June 25, 2023