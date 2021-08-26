Airport K-9 Officers Celebrate National Dog Day

TSA and Broward Sheriff's officers showed off their K-9s at the airport to celebrate National Dog Day on Thursday.

Two canine officers went through their paces sniffing for explosives at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. K-9 Darley and K-9 Brierley are experts at what they do, but they also take breaks once in a while with a squeaky toy.

"We give it to him for a few minutes and let him play around and then we get back to work," a sheriff's deputy said.

As passengers get ready to board their flights, the K-9 officers made sure no one boards with explosive devices, an important job since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, especially if someone leaves a bag unattended.

"Cordon off the area and then they will call a K-9. The K-9 will come and clear the bag or whatever the item is and then in cooperation with BCAD, they will come and take the secure bag and leave it until someone can come back and claim the bag," Deputy Richard Betensky said.

Day or night, there's always a K-9 team working hard at the airport.