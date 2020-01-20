Alleged South Florida ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ Arrested in Brevard County

Police have arrested a man they say was involved in dozens of attacks on women in South Florida during the 1980s.

The Miami Herald reported 60-year-old Robert Koehler was taken into custody near his home in Palm Bay over the weekend. He was being held in a Brevard County jail while awaiting transfer to Miami-Dade for charges.

Koehler is accused of being the “Pillowcase Rapist,” a criminal who was known for covering his face with items like towels or shirts and attacking at least 44 women between Miami and Deerfield Beach over a nearly five-year period.

Koehler was a registered sex offender, but officers have not released additional details on those charges.