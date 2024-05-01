Woman recalls scary moments homeless man cut her several times in Miami

A man is in jail after police said he cut a woman several times with a knife in Miami.

Patrice Jacob told NBC6 that her life almost ended.

“He stabbed me right next to my heart,” she said.

Jacob said she came outside her Miami apartment last Friday to help a homeless woman she knows, who told her that people were taking her stuff.

“All I said to the people who sleep over here is, you all don't have nothing, why would you take something? Have a heart,” Jacob said.

Jacob said she then started arguing with another homeless man, Jorge Santisteban, who then pulled out a knife and started attacking her.

The arrest report said when police showed up at SE 1st Avenue and 1st Street, an officer ordered Santisteban to drop the knife. The report said the victim had several cuts on her body, from her stomach to under her breast.

“I had all rights to defend myself, I didn't know the whole time he was hitting me, he was stabbing me over and over again,” Jacob said.

Jacob said she wants Santisteban to get the help he needs because she was once in his position.

“He's on the streets, he doesn't have anywhere to go, he's probably going through his own situation, I don't why he did what he did,” Jacob said.

Santisteban is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. In court Sunday, the judge ordered he stay away from Jacob. He was given a bond of $25,000.