Apparent hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead, shuts down all northbound lanes on US-27 in Miramar

An apparent, deadly hit-and-run crash in Miramar on Tuesday morning has prompted major traffic delays on US-27.

A passerby found a body on the side of the road on northbound lanes, just passed the intersection with Krome Avenue around 6:45 a.m., according to Miramar police.

Officers later arrived on the scene, where they reportedly determined the victim's injuries appeared to be from a hit-and-run incident.

All northbound lanes of US-27 were shut down Tuesday morning, while traffic was being diverted at Krome Avenue.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.