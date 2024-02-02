Applications will soon reopen for Miami-Dade's Section 8 housing waitlist — what to know

Applications will soon open for Miami-Dade County's Section 8 housing choice voucher program waiting list.

The application period starts at midnight on Monday, Feb. 5, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19.

Applications must be submitted online. Click here for a link to the application.

County leaders are also offering technical assistance to applicants:

Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera's office will be on-site at Curtiss e-Library, located at 501 E 4th Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33010, providing technical assistance to those wanting to apply.

Miami-Dade County Public Housing Staff will be on-site at JFK Library, located at 190 West 49th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012, providing technical assistance to those wanting to apply.

Both sites will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hialeah personnel will provide assistance on Saturdays at JFK Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the county's housing choice voucher program.