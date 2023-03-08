Armed Robbery Caught on Camera at Farm Stores Location in Hialeah

Police are investigating after surveillance video showed an unidentified man breaking into a convenience store in Hialeah late Tuesday night.

Sister station Telemundo 51 reported the man was seen entering the Farm Stores store located at 605 West 29th Street shortly after 9 p.m.

The suspect, seen in a hooded sweatshirt, approaches the cashier who was cleaning the place. Holding a firearm, he demands money and a second victim is forced to give him the cash. The man also took a cell phone and later leaves.

Neither victim was injured, but told the station that the subject targeted them very closely.

The suspect was seen wearing all black clothing and white shoes. He was described as being in his 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hialeah Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.