Arrest Made After Woman Killed During Night Out in Downtown Miami

A woman was arrested after police say she shot and killed another woman during a night out in downtown Miami over the weekend.

Natalia Harrell, 24, appeared in bond court Monday, charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Glady Borcela — a woman who police said Harrell was friendly with. Harrell turned herself in to police.

Witnesses told officers that Harrell joined a group — including Borcela — that was out for a night of fun on South Beach.

Witnesses said everything was fine until the party moved to downtown Miami — they were in an Uber when an argument escalated inside the car between the two women.

A gunshot was heard inside the vehicle, which caused the Uber driver to immediately stop the car, police said.

Six people exited the vehicle, except the victim, who was shot, police said. City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported Borcela to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she died.

NBC 6 went to Borcela's home Tuesday but no one answered the door.

Harrell is presumed innocent of the charge filed against her. Her attorney told NBC 6 that it is too early in the case to comment.