At-Home Test for COVID-19 Given Emergency Approval, Could Come to Public in Weeks

Officials expect the FDA to approve the test for general use soon in an effort to the stop the spread of the virus

A major step forward could be coming as the first at-home test for COVID-19 has been emergency approved and could be available within weeks.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the emergency approval of a nasal swab test from LabCorp on Tuesday, approving the tests for health care workers and first responders initially who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

“Our at-home collection kits are designed to make it easier and safer to test healthcare workers and first responders during this important time,” said LabCorp president and CEO Adam Schechter in a statement.

The company intends to make the test available to the general public in the coming weeks.

Miami Beach is working with several companies in an attempt to get the test to the general public as soon as possible. Officials expect the FDA to approve the test for general use soon in an effort to the stop the spread of the virus.

