‘Bad Boys 4′ filming to impact traffic in downtown Miami with road closures

As filming for "Bad Boys 4" continues in South Florida, a portion of downtown Miami will be shut down on Friday.

Southwest 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. due to filming.

Chopper 6 gave us a birds eye view of crews out in the streets of Brickell filming scenes for the fourth installment in the "Bad Boys" franchise.

Earlier this week, the City of Fort Lauderdale city issued an alert that between 6 a.m. and noon on Monday Northbound A1A would fully closed between Las Olas Boulevard and Bayshore Drive due to filming.

NBC6 received a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming film.

NBC6 Marissa Bagg was there as crews filmed 'Bad Boys 4' scenes on the streets of Fort Lauderdale.

The movie starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is set to hit theaters this summer.