SWAT responds to building in Naranja for barricaded person: Police

A massive law enforcement response was underway for a barricade situation in the Naranja area of Miami-Dade Thursday.

Police from Homestead and Miami-Dade County responded to the area of Southwest 264th Street and Southwest 139th Court.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence at an apartment complex. More than a dozen SWAT members in tactical gear and with armored vehicles were outside one building of the complex.

Authorities said the investigation is “active and fluid,” but did not provide more information about a potential suspect.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

“We urge the public to avoid the area and allow law enforcement to conduct their operations safely and efficiently,” Homestead police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.