Body cam video shows Florida officers lifting car off trapped man, saving his life

Dramatic police body camera footage shows two Florida officers lifting a car off a man who became trapped when it fell on him.

Cape Coral Police said the incident happened Monday evening when the man was working on his car and the car jack failed, pinning him under it.

Two officers responded and were able to lift the car off him, saving his life, officials said.

Body camera footage released by police on Wednesday showed an officer arriving at the scene and quickly working with the other officer to lift the car off the man.

"Let's try to lift this off ok?" one officer tells the other in the video, before yelling for a bystander to help. "Somebody pull him out!"

Officials said the officers made sure the man was still breathing and had a pulse before he was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was later released from the hospital.

"Through the officers' quick response times and high levels of physical fitness, they saved a man’s life," police said in a statement.