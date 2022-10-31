Body of Dead Man Found in Naranja Canal: Police

Police are investigating a death in a southwest Miami-Dade canal Monday morning after a man's body was found.

Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Police officers at the scene near Tallahassee Road and Southwest 268th Street in Naranja just after 6:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade Police said a bystander on a bicycle saw the body floating in the canal. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

Police have not released additional details at this time.

