Homeless Man Reportedly Shot to Death Under Metrorail Tracks in Miami

Public Information Officer Michael Vega said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, but did not identify the victim

Police are investigating a deadly possible shooting after a homeless man's body was found underneath the Metrorail tracks in Miami.

Officers arrived at the scene near the 3000 block of Southwest 28th Lane in the Coconut Grove area, where the body was found around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Miami Police Public Information Officer Michael Vega said officers responded after receiving a call that a man had been shot.

Vega said investigators believe the victim is a homeless man who was sleeping behind a building under the Metrorail.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, but Vega did not identify the victim or confirm if he had been shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.

