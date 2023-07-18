Brightline is cracking down on drivers who try to beat crossing trains. See what surveillance video shows

Brightline is cracking down on drivers who make the dangerous decision to try to beat the train.

In light of the recent spike in incidents involving Brightline trains, the company has installed cameras at some railroad crossings and is sending out letters to drivers caught in the act trying to pass before a train rushes through.

So far mor than 4,000 drivers have hard from the intersection of at Dixie Highway and Southwest 16th Street.

Videos show driver after driver making that split decision to try to beat the train as the railroad crossing guards come down.

The recordings are part of Brightline's Red Camera Program to educate and inform drivers about the dangers of not yielding to trains.

Since 2021, Brightline said it has sent more than 11,000 drivers a letter about the risky and sometimes deadly move.

On Sunday, the Broward Sheriff's Office was investigating a late night crash a Brightline train and a vehicle in Dania Beach.

A video shared on Only in Dade shows the moment the Brightline train hits the vehicle head-on causing sparks along the train tracks.

Deputies said there were three individuals inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, but the video shows them jump out of the car seconds before the moment of impact.

"Save the three minutes, said Wyatt Mashburn who witnessed the collision. "It’s a Brightline, it takes two seconds.. Save your life. Save other people’s lives. Save your property. And save yourself the trouble. It’s not worth it.”

Mashburn told NBC6 he saw the car turn into the tracks toward the train.

"They looked like they were panicking. They tried to reverse," Mashburn said. "They finally hopped out of the car, and then the train hits it.”

Charlie Hazelton was on board the train when it came to a screeching halt.

“The first thought in my mind was, we hit a car," Hazelton said. "We smelled brakes burning, that smoke sort of scent.”

According to BSO, three people were inside the car and alcohol or drugs may have been a factor.

The U.S. Federal Railroad Administration's online database shows general accidents and incidents involving Brightline trains, peaking last year at 43.

So far, in 2023, 20 incidents have been recorded.

Brightline told NBC6 it expects to complete a roughly $10 million South Florida safety enhancement initiative by the end of this year.

Delineators, commonly used in South Florida's express lanes, have already been installed at 37 crossings in Broward County to prevent drivers from trying to drive around crossing gates.

It is important to note that the warning letters Brightline mails out are just warnings. Brightline does not ticket drivers.