WATCH: Video shows Brightline train crash head-on, drag vehicle along tracks in Dania Beach

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a late night crash involving a Brightline train and a vehicle in Dania Beach.

According to authorities, the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, at Dixie Highway and Southwest 16th Street.

A video shared on Only in Dade shows the moment the Brightline train hits the vehicle head-on causing sparks along the train tracks.

Deputies said there were three individuals inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, but the video shows them jump out of the car seconds before the moment of impact.

One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BSO's DUI units also responded to the scene and are investigating