‘Bring it!': Actor, activist Billy Porter responds to DeSantis on recent LGBTQ+ legislation

Actor and activist Billy Porter had some choice words for Florida Gov. on DeSantis Thursday during his appearance in Wilton Manors for the Stonewall National Education Project's "Back to the Drive Celebration."

Particularly Porter had issue with the presidential candidate over Florida's recent Parental Rights in Education Bill, otherwise known as the "Don't Say Gay Law."

"Whatever this fight is -- and I can talk about DeSantis because I am down here -- GAY, GAY, GAY!!! Yes, we will always say gay," Porter said. "I don't know what he is trying to do, but it will never work. Because he has to meet me. Bring it!"

While in Wilton Manors, Porter also encouraged the LGBTQ+ community to never stop being proud of who they are, and to keep fighting for what they believe in.