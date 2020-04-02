Broward Closing All School Campuses, Except for Food Distribution

Broward County is closing all school campuses except for those operating as food distribution sites as they try to limit the amount of staff in buildings to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The district will close the school campuses on Monday, with staff supporting students and teachers from home.

"Staff may be asked to report to work if essential or needed. If an individual is required to visit a school campus for any reason, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed," the district said in a statement Thursday.

Schools closed to students last month as confirmed COVID-19 cases were spreading in Broward. About 15,000 teachers and 220,000 students from Broward schools are now participating in remote online learning.

Parents with questions can still call their child’s school weekdays, between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.