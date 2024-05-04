Hollywood

Suspected migrants run off after arriving on boat at Hollywood Beach: Police

By Victoria Jardine

Hollywood Police were spotted at Hollywood Beach on Saturday morning, following a suspected migrant landing.

Officers say they were called to the beach, near Coolidge Street, at around 7:40 a.m.

Cameras captured the approximately 30-foot sailboat sitting on the shore after suspected migrants arrived and later fled the area, according to police.

U.S. Border Patrol and the Broward Sheriff's Office are assisting in a search of the area and with the overall investigation.

