Suspected migrants run off after arriving on boat at Hollywood Beach: Police

Hollywood Police were spotted at Hollywood Beach on Saturday morning, following a suspected migrant landing.

Officers say they were called to the beach, near Coolidge Street, at around 7:40 a.m.

Cameras captured the approximately 30-foot sailboat sitting on the shore after suspected migrants arrived and later fled the area, according to police.

U.S. Border Patrol and the Broward Sheriff's Office are assisting in a search of the area and with the overall investigation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.