Broward County Prosecutor Fired After Calling Demonstrators ‘Animals’ on Facebook

A South Florida prosecutor was fired Monday after where she compared demonstrators to animals in a Facebook posting she quickly deleted.

The Broward County State Attorney’s Office, which includes Fort Lauderdale, fired prosecutor Amy Bloom for posting, “When will people learn that their criminal acts and obnoxious protesting actually gets you nowhere? Act civilized and maybe things will change. I’ve never seen such animals except at the zoo.”

She said her description applied to protesters regardless of race.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Bloom quickly deleted the post, but someone copied it and it eventually reached her bosses.

The State Attorney’s Office confirmed the firing in a statement, saying her views are “entirely inconsistent” with its “ideals and principles.”

Bloom, who had worked for the office for eight years as a felony prosecutor, said Monday on Facebook, “I made a post and realized that it could be misinterpreted, so I deleted it within seconds. I believe in justice for all and that ALL lives matter.”