Broward Nanny Accused of Child Abuse After Baby Left With Injuries

A South Florida babysitter is facing charges after a 4-month old infant who was under her care was left with a broken arm and fractured skull.

Caitlin Elizabeth Eaddie, 29, of Deerfield Beach, was arrested Wednesday and was charged with aggravated child abuse after doctors found the infant's injuries as a result of physical abuse, according to an arrest report.

Police said the baby's family hired Eaddie through a website so that the mother could return to work after maternity leave.

According to the affidavit, text messages from January show Eaddie telling the parents that the baby woke up screaming and that she noticed his arm was twisted behind his back.

Prosecutors said a doctor reviewed the injuries and said they were not consistent with Eaddie's statements on what happened.

Eaddie calls herself a professional babysitter and wrote on February 18 in a Facebook post that she's looking for more nanny work. Her relatives declined to comment on her charges after a court hearing Thursday.

Eaddie has no prior criminal history. Her public defender in court asked the judge to reduce her $25,000 bond to $5,000 because her family wouldn't be able to afford it.

Her bond was reduced to $15,000. Once Eaddie bonds out, she is not allowed to be around any minor except her own children.