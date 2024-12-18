Broward Schools releases 2025-2026 schedule with first and last days, breaks

The Broward County School Board approved the 2025-2026 schedule at its meeting on Tuesday.

Under the schedule, Broward County Public Schools' first day will be Aug. 11, 2025 with the last day June 3, 2026.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Thanksgiving Break will run from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, while the two-week Winter Break will run from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2.

Spring Break will be March 16 to March 20, 2026.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

The calendar also includes teacher planning days, days designated for report cards, early release, days off and holidays. Provisions for up to five severe weather makeup days are also included.

The full calendar is available at browardschools.com/calendars.