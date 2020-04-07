Broward Sheriff Holding News Conference to Discuss Coronavirus Safety

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is holding a news conference Tuesday to discuss coronavirus safety just days after one of his deputies died after testing positive for the virus.

Tony's news conference was scheduled for 10 a.m.

BSO Deputy Shannon Bennett, 39, died Friday night after testing positive for COVID-19. Bennett, a 12-year veteran of BSO had worked as a resource officer at Deerfield Beach Elementary School.

As of Monday, 28 BSO employees had tested positive for coronavirus and 187 were being monitored at home.

In a statement released Monday, Tony said the department was working to make sure staff have enough personal protective equipment, and said all staff are screened before entering any BSO facility.