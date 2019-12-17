Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Being Investigated Over Jury Tampering Allegations

A Broward Sheriff’s deputy is under investigation for allegedly attempting to tamper with the jury’s verdict in a Lauderhill shooting case.

Deputy Roberto Aspuru has been placed on a restrictive administrative assignment, according to department public information spokesperson Keyla Concepcion, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Department officials would not confirm which case Aspuru is being investigated for, but reports say it stems from allegations that he told jurors to find a man guilty in a 2013 double shooting in Lauderhill.

Aspuru had previously been involved in a lawsuit involving a department employee who claimed he was stopped by Aspuru and another deputy in 2012 for a traffic stop and subjected to derogatory comments about his sexual orientation by Aspuru’s commander.