Opa-locka high schooler shot classmate during drug deal robbery: Police

A student at an Opa-locka high school is facing attempted murder and other charges after he allegedly shot a classmate multiple times during a drug deal robbery, police said.

Anthony Ryan Martinez, 18, was arrested Thursday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of armed robbery, shooting a deadly missile and armed criminal mischief, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Anthony Ryan Martinez

According to the report, the two shooting victims, who are a brother and sister, arrived at a location in the 2300 block of Northwest 68th Street in Miami-Dade's Gladeview neighborhood on Tuesday and met with Martinez and another suspect for a drug deal.

A struggle over the drugs ensued and Martinez pulled out a gun, and the brother handed over the drugs, the report said.

As the siblings tried to flee, Martinez opened fire, and the brother was stuck multiple times in his chest and arm, the report said.

The sister apparently wasn't hit by the gunfire, which also struck their vehicle.

The report didn't identify the siblings and didn't give the brother's condition.

Martinez and the brother attend the same school, North Park High School, a public charter school in Opa-locka.

Martinez was found and detained by Opa-locka Police at the school on Thursday, the report said.

Police booked Martinez into jail after he was identified by the sister in a photo lineup, the report said.

Martinez appeared in court Friday where he was appointed a public defender and ordered held without bond.

"Right now it's, the charge is attempted first-degree murder, let's hope the victim survives," Judge Mindy Glazer said.