BSO warns of resurfaced scam of callers pretending to be agency employees

The Broward Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be on the lookout for scam callers who pretend to be agency employees and demand money from victims.

BSO first sounded the alarm on this scam back in August 2023. The scammer, posing as a BSO employee in the agency's Civil Division, would call victims, telling them they missed a court date and a warrant was issued for their arrest.

"In order to put the arrest warrant on hold or get rid of it altogether, the victim must pay up either with cash or through a payment app," BSO said in a news release Monday. "BSO wants the public to know this is a scam, and neither BSO nor any law enforcement agency will ever call you and ask for money."

In another version of this scam, scammers would also pretend to be BSO employees at the Broward County courthouse. In some cases, scammers would even use the real names of actual employees.

BSO said it will never demand money or personal information, bond money or any form of payment. If someone receives this type of call, they should immediately hang up and contact law enforcement.