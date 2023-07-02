Car collides with Brightline train near Midtown in wild crash caught on tape

Traffic was held up in one of the city’s most used streets after a car collided with a Brightline train on NE 36th street and 2nd Ave on Saturday evening.

Video from Only in Dade shows the moment the car ignored the safety gates and got hit by the train.

In the video, you can see the dark colored sedan with the passenger door open as it inches closer to the tracks.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to the Miami Police, the crash occurred at around 6:53 on Saturday and no injuries were reported.