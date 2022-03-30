Car Crashes Into House in Tamarac

A home in Tamarac was left majorly damaged after a car crashed into it Wednesday.

Tamarac Fire Rescue responded after 4 p.m. to the house in the 2300 block of Northwest 55th Street.

The driver was transported to Broward Health, fire rescue officials said.

Video from the scene showed a giant hole in the front of the house, with the wreckage scattered all over what appeared to be a bedroom.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.