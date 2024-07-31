Driver's body discovered in car found submerged in pond off I-75 in Miramar

A driver's body was discovered inside a car that was found submerged in a pond off Interstate 75 in Miramar on Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. at a retention pond at the I-75 exit ramp to Miramar Parkway.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 2011 blue Honda Civic was on the exit ramp when the driver apparently lost control on the curve, drove onto the inside grass shoulder and then into the pond.

The car became fully submerged and the driver became trapped, FHP officials said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The driver was killed at the scene. Their identity hasn't been released.

Crews were seen pulling the car out of the pond as homicide investigators were called to the scene Tuesday night. Troopers were on scene blocking off the street and highway.

FHP officials said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.