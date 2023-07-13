Popular West Coast chain Carl's Jr. to open first Florida restaurant in Doral in 2023

A popular fast food chain known for its burgers, chicken tenders, and more will be coming to Doral in late 2023.

Carl's Jr. restaurants are primarily located on the West Coast, but the new South Florida location will mark its first opening on the East Coast and first location east of the Mississippi River.

The corporation said they're looking to eventually open 35 Carl's Jr. locations across South Florida.

“Carl’s Jr. is known for serving impossible to ignore flavors, so we are excited to bring our iconic brand to South Florida where audacious is a lifestyle and we're sure to fit in,” said Chris Bode, chief operating officer of CKE Restaurants. “South Florida is an important part of our growth strategy and we’re thrilled to welcome the South Florida community to experience our fan-favorite, authentically crafted menu items whenever the craving hits.”

CKE Restaurants, the chain's parent company, also operates Hardee's, which is a similar restaurant chain serving American fast food.

There are 96 Hardee's locations in Florida.

There are more than 1,000 Carl's Jr. locations throughout the western part of the United States.