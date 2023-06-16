Celebrate Dad! Here are 7 free Father's Day festivities in South Florida

If you still aren't sure where to take Dad this Father's Day weekend, we have a few budget-friendly options located in South Florida.

1. Rapids Waterpark, West Palm Beach

South Florida’s largest waterpark is offering free admission to dads on June 17 and 18 for Father's Day weekend.

A regular-priced ticket for a child age three and older is required in order for dads to get in for free. Children age two or younger also get in for free.

Tickets can be bought online or in-person.

2. Father's Day Classic Car Show, Boca Raton

Rev your engines and get ready for a classic car show featuring over 150 cars!

The event will also have groovy music, restaurants, a children’s activity area, shopping and more!

Admission and parking is free to the public. This event is rain or shine.

All proceeds will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The event will take place at Mizner Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

3. Flamingo Gardens, Davie

Dads get in free on Sunday at Flamingo Gardens, with a guest that pays full price.

The botanical garden offers beautiful wildlife exhibits, a sanctuary, and even LEGO sculptures.

Throughout the day, the Gardens will offer a guitar show, kid's activities, and animal presentations.

Parking is free.

4. Fishing, Golf & Beer Cookout, Miramar

The City of Miramar is hosting a cookout that offers Dad's favorites: fishing, barbeque, and golf.

Even better: dads get in for free, as well as kids under 16. The cost for a guest is $10.

The cookout will be in Miramar Regional Park on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is family-friendly.

5. Father's Day Fishing Fun, Oakland Park

Learn how to fish in Royal Palm Park with Dad!

On Saturday, you can learn how to rig a pole, bait and hooks from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The "catch and release" event will also teach ethical angling and how to bait and hook.

The event is free for all.

6. Mangrove Stroll, Fort Lauderdale

Dads can receive a free guided tour on the boardwalk above the mangrove swamp on Sunday at the Anne Kolb Nature Center.

The offer will last from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wear bug spray!

7. Daddy and Me: Kid's Craft, Miramar

The Miramar Branch Library and Education Center will be hosting a craft workshop for dads and kids ages 3 and up.

The event will take place in the Multipurpose Room on Saturday, June 17.

It will last from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Space in the class is limited, so get there early!