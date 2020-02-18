Central Florida Deputy Arrested for Alleged DUI This Weekend

A deputy from one Central Florida county found himself behind bars for allegedly driving while intoxicated on a local highway.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Saturday morning in Hillsborough County, when Deputy Seth Morozowski was arrested just before 3 a.m. on a charge of DUI.

The 28-year-old, who has been with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for nine years and serves as a K-9 deputy, was stopped along part of Interstate 4 in the outside shoulder when a Florida Highway Patrol trooper pulled up behind him.

Morozowski failed a field sobriety test and was transported to a local jail, where he registered a blood alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit. He is suspended with pay pending termination proceedings.