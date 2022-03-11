Child, 7, Brought Gun to Dillard Elementary in Fort Lauderdale: Police

A Fort Lauderdale elementary school was placed on a code red lockdown after a 7-year-old child brought a gun to school Friday, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to Dillard Elementary School around 8 a.m. after employees received information about a gun on campus.

The school's guardian was able to speak with the child and find the handgun, which was secured.

The child was detained and the school was placed on a code red lockdown, which was later downgraded to code yellow, officials said.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

