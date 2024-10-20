Pompano Beach

Children hospitalized after ‘liquid' poured on them during dispute in Pompano Beach: BSO

Deputies said the minors were taken to a hospital as a precaution, while two women were taken into custody.

By NBC6

Two children were hospitalized on Sunday after a dispute among adults escalated in Pompano Beach, according to Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a medical call around 11 a.m. after reports of a dispute among three adults ended with some sort of liquid being poured onto two minors, BSO said.

NBC6 is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the dispute and what type of liquid was involved.

