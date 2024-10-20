Children hospitalized after ‘liquid' poured on them during dispute in Pompano Beach: BSO

Two children were hospitalized on Sunday after a dispute among adults escalated in Pompano Beach, according to Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a medical call around 11 a.m. after reports of a dispute among three adults ended with some sort of liquid being poured onto two minors, BSO said.

Deputies said the minors were taken to a hospital as a precaution, while two women were taken into custody.

NBC6 is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the dispute and what type of liquid was involved.