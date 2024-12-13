Lincoln-Marti School teacher arrested for slapping, dragging 2-year-old girl: Police

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly abusing a 2-year-old girl at Lincoln-Marti School in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crime allegedly happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, when 21-year-old Merlin Gutierrez "grabbed, shook, dragged and repeatedly slapped the little girl throughout her head and body," according to an arrest report.

The violence at the campus at 22165 SW 112th Avenue was caught on surveillance video, police said.

Gutierrez turned herself into police two days later and refused to provide a statement, authorities said.

She was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm and her bond was set at $5,000. She is in custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

In a statement, Lincoln-Martí Schools and Childcare Centers said: "Lincoln-Marti is wholly committed to the safety of every child in our care. The director of Lincoln-Marti’s childcare center witnessed an incident on the center's camera system and immediately removed the teacher from the classroom. Lincoln-Marti contacted the Florida Abuse Hotline to report the incident, and Lincoln-Marti has cooperated fully with authorities and with the child’s parents. As this is an open investigation, no further comment is appropriate."