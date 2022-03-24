Cold Front, Showers To Begin Thursday Night in South Florida Ahead of Cloudy Friday

A cold front is still on track to arrive tonight with downpours and non-severe storms while most of us are sleeping. The bull’s eye will be 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Ahead of the front, the evening begins with dry weather, although it is very warm & humid.

By late evening, showers will start to fire up with the heavy line coming in after midnight.

The heaviest rain will be done by sunrise Friday with mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day. There could still be a few isolated showers during the day, but gusty northwest winds will bring is drier air which means bright sunshine and zero chance of rain Saturday through Monday.

Highs on Friday will only top out in the upper 70s, where they’ll remain each afternoon this weekend. Lows will come in from 55-60°.